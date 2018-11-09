Best NFL Week 10 Bets Against the Spread

The Vegas Sports Books have taken such a beating on the NFL in the last three weeks, something funny happened this week: No spreads opened closer than three. The lines are inflated. As the heavily-bet public teams have covered at an impressive clip the last three weeks, the sportsbooks have adjusted significantly. If you’re betting favorites this weekend, you’re paying a bit of a tax.

Big professional money has come in on one game to push it below the key number of three – Jacksonville at Indianapolis (currently Colts -2.5). On the latest episode of Coming Up Winners, we broke down how to handle the inflated lines, and where you can find value in underdogs.

Another reminder as we move into Week 10 – definitely monitor injury reports. For some teams – Washington, Cleveland, Seattle – injuries to key players could have a major impact this week.

Also on the podcast, college football picks, which are 16-4 the last four weeks.