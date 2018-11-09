Dez Bryant's Season Looks Like It's Over Before It Starts

Dez Bryant’s comeback came to a screaming halt on Friday. The New Orleans Saints receiver is feared to have a torn Achilles, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

Bryant joined the Saints this week after a long stint as a free agent. The sense was that he would take over as the team’s No. 2 receiver, even if he wasn’t expected to play this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This potential injury throws a wrench in Bryant’s return to football — and not just for the 2018 season. An Achilles injury would cause him to miss the rest of the year. At 30 years old, he was already declining physically. He may have trouble finding a job when and if he gets healthy.