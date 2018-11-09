Fantasy Football Trade Outlook: David Johnson and Other Buy Low and Sell High Candidates for Week 10

The trade deadline is approaching fast in every fantasy league…in fact, most deadlines are this weekend. That means the time to start texting your fellow GMs to strike a deal is now. One thing I love to do before the deadline is to look ahead to the fantasy playoffs, and identify favorable matchups. Every year, there is always that one player in a nice spot that can put you over the top come playoff time. Another reason to make a deal is if you don’t pull a trade now, the rest of your moves this season will have to be made on the waiver wire. Which, as you know, is slim pickings right about now. So without further ado, here are the guys to trade for…

Buy Low:

David Johnson (RB, Arizona Cardinals)

Arizona’s new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is doing what their former OC failed to do…use common sense. When you have someone as talented as Johnson, you come up with ways to use him. Leftwich is finally utilizing their best player, as Johnson saw twenty touches last game. Luckily for Johnson and his owners, that number should only go up from here. He also has a very favorable schedule coming up, including matchups against the Chiefs, Raiders, Lions, and Falcons. Buy him now for the home stretch.

Courtland Sutton (WR, Denver Broncos)

After a lot of hype going into last weekend, Sutton put up a fantasy dud. Which is precisely why it is time to buy him on the low! Why? He is the clear-cut number-two WR in Denver, so the volume is going to be there for him for the rest of the season. More importantly, the Broncos have a nice playoff schedule that includes playing against the Niners in Week 14, Cleveland in Week 15, and Oakland in Week 16. Volume + juicy playoff matchups = buy.

Dion Lewis (RB, Tennessee Titans)

This Titans offense is finally coming around, and that includes Lewis taking over the reigns at RB over Derrick Henry. Lewis has out-touched and out-snapped Henry over the last two weeks by a lot. Lewis played 84% of the snaps compared to Henry’s 20% and has also seen 42 touches to Henry’s 22 over the past two games. Lewis is going to be a PPR monster come fantasy playoff time. Buy, buy, buy!