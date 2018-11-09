Brian Kelly Has Serious Acting Chops

Notre Dame hosts Florida State tomorrow night in South Bend. The Irish are in the national title hunt but must overcome the loss of quarterback Ian Book. The Seminoles rolling into town conjures up memories of the Game of The Past Century. [autotag]Brian Kelly did his part to wake up the echoes of other Notre Dame lore by recreating a scene from Rudy announcing his team will be wearing green uniforms.

Again, that’s football coach Brian Kelly and not stage and screen actor Brian Cox in the first clip. One could understand the confusion. Kelly really embraced his role and BECAME the film version of Dan Devine.

Enjoy the feel-good uniform vibes while you can. As a reminder, Notre Dame will be wearing these monstrosities next week at Yankees Stadium.