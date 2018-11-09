Roundup: Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Engaged; Bill James Stepped in It; Let Your Kid Play Football?

Florida governor race going to a recount … Not surprising that a very rich cigar aficionado spends a lot of money on cigars … Meg Ryan marrying a Cougar … Another day, another mass shooting … Antonio Brown caught going over 100 mph … Dispute over Georgia game on television leads to shooting … El Chapo denied hug … Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree selected … Tiger Woods declined invite to play in Saudi Arabia … Who will replace Jeff Sessions … Bill James really ruffled some feathers … One lasting effect of the Kavanaugh controversy … Can you still taste the Papa in Papa John’s … Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome child … RPO fever is here to stay … Quite amped for the Breaking Bad movie … P.K. Subban and I have the same fighting philosophy … So the White House is using doctored videos from InfoWars now … Arkansas to become 8th state to legalize sports gambling … Las Vegas sportscaster accused of getting frisky with himself at casino … Olivia Culpo

MLB owners voting on Rob Manfred’s future next week. [USA Today]

Why one journalist let his 11-year old play football. [The Tennessean]

We learn these victims’ stories and move on to the next one. It’s routine at this point, and deeply depressing. [Seattle Times]

Brave 7-year-old writes to Jerry Jones, tells him the team stinks. [WFAA]

Seemed like a good idea at the time.