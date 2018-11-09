USA Today Sports

Roundup: Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Engaged; Bill James Stepped in It; Let Your Kid Play Football?

Roundup: Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Engaged; Bill James Stepped in It; Let Your Kid Play Football?

Roundup

Roundup: Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Engaged; Bill James Stepped in It; Let Your Kid Play Football?

Florida governor race going to a recount … Not surprising that a very rich cigar aficionado spends a lot of money on cigars … Meg Ryan marrying a CougarAnother day, another mass shooting … Antonio Brown caught going over 100 mphDispute over Georgia game on television leads to shooting … El Chapo denied hugRockefeller Center Christmas Tree selected … Tiger Woods declined invite to play in Saudi ArabiaWho will replace Jeff SessionsBill James really ruffled some feathersOne lasting effect of the Kavanaugh controversyCan you still taste the Papa in Papa John’s … Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome childRPO fever is here to stay … Quite amped for the Breaking Bad movie … P.K. Subban and I have the same fighting philosophy … So the White House is using doctored videos from InfoWars now … Arkansas to become 8th state to legalize sports gamblingLas Vegas sportscaster accused of getting frisky with himself at casino … Olivia Culpo

MLB owners voting on Rob Manfred’s future next week.  [USA Today]

Why one journalist let his 11-year old play football. [The Tennessean]

We learn these victims’ stories and move on to the next one. It’s routine at this point, and deeply depressing. [Seattle Times]

Brave 7-year-old writes to Jerry Jones, tells him the team stinks. [WFAA]

Seemed like a good idea at the time.

Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home