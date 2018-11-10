The 76ers Trade for Jimmy Butler; Now Serious Threats to Win the East

NBA USA Today Sports

Finally, it is over. Jimmy Butler has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

As I wrote in October, the 76ers needed to be aggressive in Butler trade talks as he reportedly has “eyes for them. ” Philadelphia has the young pieces in place with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid that will make it very hard for Butler to leave this summer.

As for the present, with by far the best Big 3 in the East, the 76ers are now legitimate threats to make it to the Finals.

Today is a bad day for the Celtics, Raptors, and Bucks

