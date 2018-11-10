Best Bets for Saturday's NBA Games: Houston Rockets and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Huge card today, ten games on the slate! The Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs is tonight’s marquee matchup. Let’s go!

Vik (17-10): While it is still early in the season, 4-6 is not what the Rockets were expecting out of the gate. The Thunder rolled the Rockets without Russell Westbrook in their last game out, so I expect a much better effort from Houston tonight. Look for James Harden to have a huge game. The public remembers that Thunder beatdown, so they are on the Spurs. But, the line has gone up for the Rockets, indicating reverse line movement on Houston. The Pick: Houston Rockets -2.5

Jason (21-28-1): So that one-pick-a-day thing lasted … one day. I’m sure liking these three means an 0-fer. The Picks: Miami Heat -2.5, Sacramento Kings +6, Oklahoma City -1.

Ryan (8-12): The Picks: Knicks +13.5, Suns +9.5, and Rockets -2.5