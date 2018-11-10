Boise State Was Awarded a Game-Clinching First Down Even Though Ball Was Clearly Short

Boise State overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Fresno State, 24-17, in a key Mountain West matchup Friday night. The Broncos salted the game away by getting a first down with 18 seconds left on a short running play. Notice I said “awarded” and not “earned” because it does not appear the requisite 10 yards were gained.
One could fit five or six index cards between the ball and the stick. All these years watching football, thinking I knew what a first down is and then something like this comes along to change it all.
Life, man.
