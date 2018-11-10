Boise State Was Awarded a Game-Clinching First Down Even Though Ball Was Clearly Short

Boise State overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Fresno State, 24-17, in a key Mountain West matchup Friday night. The Broncos salted the game away by getting a first down with 18 seconds left on a short running play. Notice I said “awarded” and not “earned” because it does not appear the requisite 10 yards were gained.

They called this a first down?!?!?!? WHAT? pic.twitter.com/D9tMBClxwU — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 10, 2018

Measurement in Boise State / Fresno State game called first down to end game. pic.twitter.com/erm8PoWaZE — BagYourBookie.com (@bagyourbookie) November 10, 2018

One could fit five or six index cards between the ball and the stick. All these years watching football, thinking I knew what a first down is and then something like this comes along to change it all.

Life, man.