It Sure Sounds Like the Rockets Realize Signing Carmelo Anthony Was a Huge Mistake

Let’s face it, Carmelo Anthony has been terrible for the Rockets this season and the team is suffering as a result. So much so, after only a few weeks into the season, the Rockets are already contemplating if they can even go forward with him.

While Carmelo Anthony is absent with an illness tonight against the Spurs, the Rockets and Anthony are discussing his role and how they might still be able to proceed together for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are fluid. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 11, 2018

The key in this report from Adrian Wojnarowski it that it says, “might still be able to.” Translation: The Rockets know they made a huge mistake and the sooner it is over, the better.

Clearly, the hope coming into the season was that Anthony could be that player who gives the Rockets that extra spark on offense to compete with the Warriors. That, of course, has not happened. Not only has Anthony not been able to be that, he has the look of a player that does not have the ability to ever be that.

Just how bad has he been? Take a look for yourself.

Through 10 games, Carmelo Anthony has more missed shots (72) than field goals, assists, steals, and blocks combined (65). Rockets are 15.4 points per 100 possessions better with him off the court. — Justin Phan (@jphanned) November 9, 2018

Maybe the Rockets will give him more time to find himself, but come on … this is a failed experiment.