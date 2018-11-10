Iowa State-Baylor Brawl Featured Punches

The Iowa State-Baylor game has been chippy from the get-go and tensions finally bubbled over in the third quarter. Cyclones running back David Montgomery and Bears defensive lineman Greg Roberts turned an existing fight into an even better fight, leading to punches and widespread chaos.

Both players were ejected.

Baylor’s Greg Roberts reaching over a ref to throw a punch at Iowa State’s David Montgomery. Wow. Ejected, obviously. pic.twitter.com/Excycl0PgX — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 10, 2018

You really have to give Roberts credit here. Leaping over a ref to throw hands at someone wearing a helmet takes a unique individual.

Any time actual police can get on the field is a good time.