Kyler Murray Might Put Off MLB And Play Another Year At Oklahoma

I don’t know exactly how to classify this information from Todd McShay. I wouldn’t call it a “report,” per se, but since it’s McShay saying it, I consider it something more than a rumor.

Anyway, it sounds like Oklahoma might get another year of Kyler Murray.

Just now on Dari and Mel on @ESPNRadio, @McShay13 saying he's heard that Kyler Murray is not a lock to play baseball after this season. He will sit with his family after the season and assess. #Boomer! — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) November 10, 2018

The stated plan all along has been that Murray would be off to play baseball after this season.

Saturday, Murray’s agent, Scott Boras, said definitively that this season will be Murray’s last in Oklahoma. “Kyler’s baseball career has a very defined path which includes playing football at OU for only the 2018 season,” Boras told The Athletic.

An outfielder with a power bat, Murray was the No. 9 pick, to Oakland, in the 2018 MLB draft. He signed a contract that included a $4.66 signing bonus, and the assumption was that he’d join the A’s organization after football season.

But that was way back when Murray was in a battle with Austin Kendall for the starting quarterback spot at OU.

Since then, Murray has become one of the most exciting players in college football. He entered Saturday having completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,689 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also run for 574 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 attempts — and Oklahoma is 8-1.