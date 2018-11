Texas Tech-Texas isn’t the biggest game of the day and a 29-yard first quarter scamper won’t likely be the most important play of the night in Lubbock. But the cut Red Raiders quarterback Jett Duffey made to blow by Longhorns defenders will stay with me for a long time.

Is that a young man or a group of polygons performing a move the human body cannot handle? Looks like when you’re chasing a player in a video game and they stop on a dime and escape, invariable leading to a rage quit.