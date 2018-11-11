NFL USA Today Sports

Anthony Zettel of the Browns Appeared to Injure His Knee Celebrating a Sack

Anthony Zettel played an excellent game for the Cleveland Browns today against the Falcons, and had a sack of Matt Ryan on the two-point attempt after Atlanta’s final touchdown when they were trying to cut it to 10 points. Zettel then ran and took a flying leap into a teammate to celebrate, and immediately went to the ground with what looks like a knee injury. Let’s hope it’s not too serious, and that he doesn’t join names like Martin Grammatica and Stephen Tulloch in celebrating their way to a significant knee injury.

