Best Bets for Sunday's NBA Games: Bucks/ Nuggets and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Six games on the slate today, with the Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets being tonight’s marquee matchup. Let’s go!

Vik (17-11): The Bucks have to be running on empty after this West Coast trip. This is their third game in four days and the second of a B2B. What makes it even tougher is playing a back end in Denver with that altitude. The Nuggets also lost their last game out to the Nets, so they will be locked in tonight. Look for Denver to blow this one open in the second half. The Pick: Denver Nuggets -3

Jason (21-31-1): New York -2, Denver -3, Houston -3.

Ryan (8-15): The Pick: Celtics +2

 

