During the first quarter of today’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawksgame, Rams quarterback Jared Goff called an audible that sounded like “Halle Berry.”

Word must’ve gotten to the actress, as she took to Twitter to ask about it:

Got to love the Rams going full Hollywood on this one!

Either way, this audible is much better than the “Omaha” one made famous by Peyton Manning.