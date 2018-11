The New York Jets were thoroughly embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills at home this afternoon, 41-10. They are 2-7 since Sam Darnold lit the world on fire in his pro debut. This is the franchise that set the symbolism bar very high with the Buttfumble, but racking up three holding penalties on one play is pretty bad too.

Triple holding on the Jetspic.twitter.com/QA4F7M56E4 — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) November 11, 2018

Todd Bowles staring deep into the abyss is a nice touch. He won’t find any answers there, only a cold stare in return.