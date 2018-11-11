NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Tyreek Hill Commandeers CBS Camera in TD Celebration

Tyreek Hill caught his second touchdown of the day from Patrick Mahomes, and he proceeded to jump up into the stands and commandeer the CBS camera. This was a 10/10 TD celebration, but he was flagged for using a prop. Doesn’t seem like something his teammates will be sweating given that he is a big part of the reason they can just score at will.

