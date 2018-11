After a sputtering for much of the night, the Philadelphia Eagles offense woke up late in the third quarter as Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz connected for a 15-yard touchdown. The score evened things up with the Dallas Cowboys, 13-13.

Wentz, Ertz, and the rest of the unit got together for a pre-planned celebration to salute the troops on Veterans Day.

Good stuff here, though it would have been fun to see a ref throw a flag for excessive celebration just to see the world burn.