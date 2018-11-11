Zach Smith Continues to Confirm Who He Is, Goes After Tom Herman and Wife on Twitter

Zach Smith, the disgraced former Ohio State assistant coach who was fired before this season after his domestic violence issues became public, has tweeted an airing of grievances against Tom Herman.

I think we can surmise that Smith thinks Herman and his wife were a source for Brett McMurphy’s reporting, which was an impetus for Smith’s termination and Urban Meyer’s suspension. Back in August, an Ohio State writer came out and claimed Herman was a source, which was denied by both McMurphy and Herman.

Smith has launched a tirade about Herman and his wife and their personal lives, further revealing what he is all about.

How do @CoachTomHerman and @belletjh feelin after their horrendously underperforming season? Better question – How does she feel about her husband being the biggest shitbag in America!! Doesn’t want to ruin her own life? Just like she told my ex.. I’m done being quiet MICHELLE — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

Hey @belletjh – remember when you had @CoachTomHerman text me that you’re “not afraid” of me. You should be afraid. Because I know everything you told my ex and I know everything your shitbag husband has done… so be afraid. Because I know the #TRUTH — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

If you really want to get into the details, well, there is a whole string of accusations in the tweets. It should be noted that Smith posted a purported text exchange that is basically him ranting at great lengths at Herman, and Herman simply responding “Ok cool. Hook ’em.” I might have gone with “new number, who’s this?”

Remember when you were with an a Asian massuese? Because I dooooooooo…. @CoachTomHerman – you’re the biggest snitch alive… and also the biggest hypocrite alive. Anyone wanna know all that I know about Tommy Boy? Contact me. Lmao pic.twitter.com/L9x4bJ19ii — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Herman has come up when it comes to Smith. You might also remember that shortly after Ohio State issued a report on Smith and Meyer, which included reference to a Florida strip club visit by Smith with another assistant coach, the school came out and said that other coach was Tom Herman.