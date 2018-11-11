Zach Smith Continues to Confirm Who He Is, Goes After Tom Herman and Wife on Twitter

Zach Smith, the disgraced former Ohio State assistant coach who was fired before this season after his domestic violence issues became public, has tweeted an airing of grievances against Tom Herman.
I think we can surmise that Smith thinks Herman and his wife were a source for Brett McMurphy’s reporting, which was an impetus for Smith’s termination and Urban Meyer’s suspension. Back in August, an Ohio State writer came out and claimed Herman was a source, which was denied by both McMurphy and Herman.
Smith has launched a tirade about Herman and his wife and their personal lives, further revealing what he is all about.
If you really want to get into the details, well, there is a whole string of accusations in the tweets. It should be noted that Smith posted a purported text exchange that is basically him ranting at great lengths at Herman, and Herman simply responding “Ok cool. Hook ’em.” I might have gone with “new number, who’s this?”
This isn’t the first time that Herman has come up when it comes to Smith. You might also remember that shortly after Ohio State issued a report on Smith and Meyer, which included reference to a Florida strip club visit by Smith with another assistant coach, the school came out and said that other coach was Tom Herman.
