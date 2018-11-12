Best Bets for Monday's NBA Games: Pelicans/ Raptors and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Nine games on the slate today, with the New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors being tonight’s marquee matchup (if Anthony Davis goes). Let’s go!

Vik (17-12): The Picks: New Orleans Pelicans +9, Over 231

Jason (22-33-1): Can’t catch a break. At this rate, I won’t be .500 by Thanksgiving. This feels like 4-0, though. The Picks: Heat -2, Nets +3, Pelicans +9, Thunder -8.5.

Ryan (8-16): The Picks: Magic +8, Heat -2.5, Kings +2.5