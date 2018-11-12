USA Today Sports

A Conversation with Dave Portnoy of Barstool

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, joins the podcast!

Topics include:

  • Where the Sirius XM channel ranks amongst Barstool priorities.
  • How bringing in outside talent has worked out. The new radio lineup features none.
  • Whether or not Barstool will be aggressive in signing talents from other networks going forward.
  • How much of a concern is it that the company’s stars like Big Cat and PFT Commenter could leave in the future with many suitors expected?
  • The latest on being sued by Michael Rapaport.
  • What happened when Dave and Clay Travis had a discussion at the U.S. Open this past June. His thoughts on the feud with Clay.
  • What impact has the many negative pieces on Barstool had on the company and its perception?
  • Barstool’s biggest challenges today.
  • What is something nobody knows about Dave?
  • A look at Barstool in 12-24 months.

