A Conversation with Dave Portnoy of Barstool

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, joins the podcast!
Topics include:
- Where the Sirius XM channel ranks amongst Barstool priorities.
- How bringing in outside talent has worked out. The new radio lineup features none.
- Whether or not Barstool will be aggressive in signing talents from other networks going forward.
- How much of a concern is it that the company’s stars like Big Cat and PFT Commenter could leave in the future with many suitors expected?
- The latest on being sued by Michael Rapaport.
- What happened when Dave and Clay Travis had a discussion at the U.S. Open this past June. His thoughts on the feud with Clay.
- What impact has the many negative pieces on Barstool had on the company and its perception?
- Barstool’s biggest challenges today.
- What is something nobody knows about Dave?
- A look at Barstool in 12-24 months.
Please subscribe for more!
Past episodes and conversations:
Laura Rutledge on Alabama-LSU, ‘Get Up’ Pressure, Paul Finebaum’s Funniest Moments, And More
Ian Rapoport Talks Brady-Belichick, Rodgers-McCarthy, His Career, and More
A Conversation with Paul Finebaum on the Most Difficult Coaches, Hot Seats, Favorite Callers and More
Ramona Shelburne Talks LeBron, Lakers, Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors, Kawhi & More
A Conversation with Adam Schefter on His Life, Sources, Future, Book, & More
Deep Inside The Mind Of Clay Travis: What is His Next Move; ESPN; CNN; Sports Media & More
Mike Florio on Why The Browns Drafted Baker Mayfield; the Patriots Drama; His Career & More
An Inside Look at the Next Chapter of Dan Patrick’s Career: NBC, ESPN, or Turner?
Mina Kimes About Her Career, NFL Draft, Sports Journalism
Mike Ryan, Executive Producer of the Dan Le Batard Show
[RSS Feed created by Patrick Hatten]
Comments