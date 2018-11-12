Le'Veon Bell Doesn't Love the Sport According to 2013 Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell is not expected to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers before Tuesday’s deadline, rendering himself ineligible for the rest of the season. The three-time Pro Bowler has been sitting out to protest the franchise tag being applied for a second consecutive year. He is not injured and the thing preventing him from playing is himself and a desire to earn a fair-market value.

And that’s fine. Players need to look out for No. 1. They are the ones playing a dangerous game and risking serious injury on every down. Or at least I think. One person who disagrees is 2013 Le’Veon Bell. Here are that guy’s thoughts.

If youu could sit out a year of a sport youu play and your not injured or somethin else is preventing youu to play, then youu don't love it! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) February 13, 2013

Now, look, we all change. A person who is not constantly evolving in the way they see the world is not curious. Situations in abstract are different than when they are personal.

Still, that’s a pretty big matzah ball just hanging out there for the internet’s legion of snark enthusiasts.

Bell hasn’t exactly won people over in droves through this process and — arguably — has hurt his bottom line. The only thing that could make things worse is the Steelers going on a Super Bowl run with James Conner. Or even Jaylen Samuels to show just how replaceable even the best running backs are in the NFL.