LSU Created An Inconceivably Bad Gambling Beat

LSU was a 13-point favorite over Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday night. The Tigers raced out to a 24-3 advantage, but left the backdoor wide open. Two late Razorbacks touchdowns made it a one-score game. Ed Orgeron put his fate in the strength of his offensive line and running back Nick Brossette. And it worked wonders. Brossette had the opportunity to breeze into the end zone for a touchdown two separate times during the final seconds, but opted to fall down and melt clock instead.

Lsu -13 and this happens pic.twitter.com/CpDql9N2UZ — ParlayPat (@parlay_pat) November 11, 2018

Ed Orgeron just tried to create the ultimate bad beat pic.twitter.com/FzHnzVB76M — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 11, 2018

A winning strategy to be sure, but not helpful to bettors who had LSU to cover. Then, in a cruel twist, the offense tried to score on the final play of the game from the 1-yard line and, you guessed it, failed.

And they ran one last play! Wildest ending for anyone who bet the game ever pic.twitter.com/VaSZyst0RN — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 11, 2018

You could not create a more excruciating scenario if you locked a team of anti-gambling zealots in a room for weeks and told them to get nuts.

Almost a PSA.