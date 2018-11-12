USA Today Sports

Roundup: Zion Williamson Has a Monster Game; Watch Jimmer Fredette Score 75 Points; & Messy Girl Scout Cookie Story

Aiden Curtiss, a model … someone at a bar said vile things to Tucker Carlson’s kids … “Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford Continues Receiving Threats” … is former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz going to run for President? … “Owner of The Virginian-Pilot, Daily Press offers buyouts to newsrooms” … woman orders $1,600 worth of girl scout cookies, refuses to pay, gets arrested … “Bobcat caught snacking on iguana at South Florida wildlife refuge” … look at these dopes who set a booby trap on a bicycle trail … “NRA tweet warns doctors to ‘stay in their lane’ over gun control” …

I’m all for betting on yourself, but Dez Bryant made a critical mistake; LeBron and the Lakers are about to get hot; the Houston Rockets are a disaster; why the KC Chiefs have a 35 percent chance to win the Super Bowl.[ITunes]

Russell Wilson doesn’t have a defense anymore, and Seattle has won just once in their last nine games decided by one score or less. [950 KJR]

Excellent piece on how important Chip Kelly is to the Pac-12. [Mercury News]

Zion Williamson finished his second college game with 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks and four assists. Duke beat Army. [News & Observer]

This sports bra saga at Rowan University is borderline insane. Girls can’t run in sports bras anymore? [The Odyssey Online]

If you’re looking for a college basketball sleeper … Syracuse. The Orange just got one of their best players, Frank Howard, back from injury. [Syracuse.com]

Bennie Snell of Kentucky is gonna be a pro, and he’s not happy with some of his Wildcat teammates. [KSR]

Put me down for yes, Jimmy Butler will get along with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid … and then in the playoffs, I think things will fall apart. [The Inquirer]

The town of Paradise, California burned to the ground last week. The story behind it is extremely depressing. [LA Times]

Interesting breakdown here, trying to smash the argument that the Patriots have gotten fat against the weak AFC East. [NBC Sports]

I’d agree, the Wizards have come as far with this group as possible. The guy the Wizards should trade is John Wall, but who wants that contract? [The Instigator]

Video of a man in the streets of Australia losing his mind and attacking people with a knife.

Jimmer Fredette scored 75 points Sunday playing a basketball game in China. His team lost at the buzzer on this shot by Pierre Jackson (63 points!), the former Baylor star.

