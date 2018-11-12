Ryan Clark Gashed His Head Up Real Good During "NFL Live"

Mondays are a big day for NFL Live so you can understand why ESPN talent would be walking around with enough football on the mind to cause unforced errors. Like, say, walking headfirst into a camera during a commercial break. That’s what Ryan Clark did this afternoon.
Adam Schefter was there, as he always is, to diligently report out the situation in real time.
Doctors required five stitches to close up the wound, which Schefter was nice enough to share with the world in all its gooey glory.
Football is a tough game. The head trauma doesn’t stop with requirement.
Comments