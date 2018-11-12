Ryan Clark Gashed His Head Up Real Good During "NFL Live"

Mondays are a big day for NFL Live so you can understand why ESPN talent would be walking around with enough football on the mind to cause unforced errors. Like, say, walking headfirst into a camera during a commercial break. That’s what Ryan Clark did this afternoon.

Adam Schefter was there, as he always is, to diligently report out the situation in real time.

Injury update: @Realrclark25 is now at a local CT hospital, receiving 2-3 stitches on his forehead, after accidentally walking into a camera during a commercial break of NFL Live, per sources. Clark is probable for NFL Live next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2018

Doctors required five stitches to close up the wound, which Schefter was nice enough to share with the world in all its gooey glory.

ESPN obtained a photo of what five stitches from walking into a camera during a commercial break of NFL Live looks like for @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/5pKbz0HNhn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2018

Football is a tough game. The head trauma doesn’t stop with requirement.