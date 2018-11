Caris Levert, a third-year guard on the Nets who was having a fantastic season, sustained a gruesome leg injury in this evening’s game against the Timberwolves and was taken off on a stretcher:

Caris LeVert injures his knee and would be taken off the court by a stretcher. Awful news for the #Nets. Looks like it could be season ending. Injury came with 3.7 seconds left in the first half. #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/LC7AIUdoKb — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) November 13, 2018

There was, understandably, a very eerie mood in the arena:

The arena was incredibly quiet after Caris LeVert went down. One fan broke the silence yelling, "maybe now we can win!" while LeVert was being attended to by medics. Towns vocally let the fan know that was not okay. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 13, 2018

This is awful to see and we extend our best wishes to LeVert in his recovery.