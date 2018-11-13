PM Roundup: Becky Lynch; Hue Jackson Back With The Bengals; Patrick Mahomes Is The Future Of Football

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you to know street poetry is its everyday, but yo, it’s gotta stop when you trot my way…

Becky is a badass: Becky Lynch led a Smackdown invasion of WWE Raw Monday night and, once again, proved she’s an absolute boss.

Hue is back: Hue Jackson has landed back with the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s Jackson’s third time on the Bengals’ staff and he will serve as a special assistant to head coach Marvin Lewis.

Mahomes is the future: Patrick Mahomes is the future of the NFL. With help from Andy Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense is an absolute monster.

Tweet of the Day:

Oh my god jimmy is gonna eat him alive @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/gT75YJqUPI — ats (@ATS_XIV) November 13, 2018

