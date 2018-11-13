Best Bets for Tuesday's NBA Games: Rockets/ Nuggets and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Super small slate today, with only three games. The Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets is the best game of the night. Let’s go!

Vik (19-12): The Rockets went 20-of-47 from 3PT land in their last game out, but that is not happening again. They will be short-handed tonight, and in Denver, so tired legs should prevail in the second half. Another reason for this pick is that both of these teams are in the bottom five in the NBA in Pace. Also, the Nuggets need to right the ship, so I’m expecting a much better defensive effort from them tonight. Lastly, the public is on the Over big in this game (77%), which makes me like the Under even more. The Pick: Rockets/ Nuggets under 214

Jason (24-35-1): Promise I’m going back to just one game a night. Discipline! I’ll take the Nuggets -4.

Ryan (9-17-1): The Pick: Hawks +12.5