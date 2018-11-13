Can Anyone Explain Why Daniel Bryan Just Won the WWE Championship By Turning Heel?

Wow, AJ Styles just lost the WWE Championship five days before his champion vs. champion match with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. He just lost it to a heel-turning Daniel Bryan. Double wow.

Bryan is one of the most beloved talents in the WWE and plays the underdog role as well as anyone in the history of the WWE ever has. Turning him heel while simultaneously winning the WWE Championship for the first time since unretiring is perhaps the riskiest decision the WWE can make. The crowd did boo him in the moment, however, it will likely be a challenge to consistently get Bryan over negatively.

Nothing about this move makes any sense as things stand currently … and maybe that is just how the WWE wants it. Now instead above booking Bryan to have the picture-perfect babyface moment winning the belt at WrestleMania 35 against arch-rival Miz (after having Miz cheat his way to the belt) like I thought the WWE would do – as well as many – the new heel Daniel Bryan will be taking on WWE’s ultimate heel this Sunday.

Your guess is as good as mine.