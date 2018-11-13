Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 11: Just Joshing

The week 11 waiver wire doesn’t have any huge pickups lined up, but for the team looking to still make a move down the stretch, there are a few moves that could provide some depth and results.

Let’s start with Josh Reynolds with the Rams. With Cooper Kupp’s knee injury, Reynolds will move into a starting slot, and because the Rams rarely substitute, that means he will get some opportunities as a boom-or-bust guy in that offense. He didn’t have huge performances the first time Kupp was out but did have a two touchdown game. I’d expect him to settle into the WR40 range making him a rosterable player and a matchup play.

The other Josh to target is Josh Adams (25%) because the Eagles’ running game has been lacking since Jay Ajayi’s season ended, and he has been emerging over the last two games. Doug Pederson said that they needed to get Adams more involved yesterday, and he already led the team in yards and touches at the running back position in the last game. He might be a stash-and-monitor this week but the opportunity is there.

Here are the rest of the recommendations

RUNNING BACKS

Rashaad Penny (19%) had the best game of his career and if Chris Carson is out again, he is a flex option vs the Packers. Theo Riddick (31%) has been a PPR machine like we predicted after the Golden Tate trade, and has 13 catches over the last two weeks. Expect a similar average this week.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Maurice Harris (29%) now leads all Washington wide receivers in catches after totaling 15 in the last two games.

Anthony Miller (21%) has put together consecutive good games for the Bears and is coming off a career-high 122 yards last week versus the Lions.

Donte Moncrief (21%) continues to come on at the expense of Keelan Cole and is averaging over 70 receiving yards over the last three games for Jacksonville, and scored on a long TD a week ago.

Brandon Marshall (8%) gets to now come into the New Orleans’ offense with Dez Bryant getting hurt before he began. I’d expect him to work in slowly the next couple of weeks but could be a flex option by the fantasy playoffs.

TIGHT ENDS

Ricky Seals-Jones (19%) vs OAK is your recommended matchup play this week, if like me, you are losing George Kittle to a bye week. If you can’t get Seals-Jones, I would look to either Nick Vannett (4%) vs GB or Jeff Heuerman (10%) at the Chargers.