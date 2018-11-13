Kansas AD Jeff Long Is Using Flight Tracker To Dizzy And Confound Reporters

Kansas is looking for a new football coach, which means it’s that time of year when everybody gathers around the flight tracker sites and tries to guess who’s being interviewed.

This has been an effective form of snooping in the past, but Kansas athletics director Jeff Long seems to have pulled a fast one on everybody.

Check out these tweets from KU beat reporters.

Well, a KU plane just took off from the Lawrence Municipal Airport. Was boarded and loaded out of site. #kufball — Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) November 13, 2018

KU's jet left Lawrence this afternoon.

We could not see who was on board.

The plane isn't headed to Baton Rouge.

It's on its way west. #KUfball — Benton Smith (@BentonASmith) November 13, 2018

According to the official FAA registry, the flight (N412KU) supposedly bound for Baton Rouge, La., out of Lawrence apparently doesn't exist. Possible smokescreen by KU to throw everyone off. @BentonASmith reports flight that left Lawrence headed West. https://t.co/7F2s9eNQLc — Matt Galloway (@themattgalloway) November 13, 2018

For any flight, there must be a flight plan submitted to the FAA. Today, there was a flight plan submitted for both N412KU and N414KU from Lawrence to Baton Rouge. According to FAA website, the N412KU tail number has not been assigned to any aircraft. AKA the plane doesn't exist. pic.twitter.com/CnTY8Cp50J — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 13, 2018

Will be interesting still activity at the airport. But for fact the official KU plane just entered Colorado airspace. #kufball — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) November 13, 2018

The assumption most people are making about this is that Les Miles is the front-runner for the job, and the reason a Kansas plane went to Colorado Springs on Tuesday night was to meet with Jedd Fisch, a top Los Angeles Rams assistant.

(The Rams had been staying in Colorado Springs this week to acclimate to the climate in preparation for a game in Mexico — which has been moved to Los Angeles).

Hearing Kansas is considering former Michigan pass-game coordinator Jedd Fisch for its HC job. Fisch was interim HC at UCLA and currently is senior offensive assistant of the Rams which has the No. 1-ranked offense in the NFL. — angelique (@chengelis) November 14, 2018

Whatever the deal is, it’s going to take a closer eye to figure out what Jeff Long is up to.