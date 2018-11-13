Skip Bayless Trying to Make "Carson Wince" Happen

Noted Dallas Cowboys fan Skip Bayless was engaged and tweeting during Sunday night’s surprise victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. At one point he brought up Carson Wentz, who went 32-for-44 for 360 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He referred to him as “Carson Wince.” Now, I honestly thought this was a voice-to-type mixup. I was wrong. It’s a bit.

That December 3, 2017 tweet explaining the joke (get it?) is very helpful. Surely I’m not the only one who didn’t get it at first.

Wentz is completing 71 percent of his throws this year and ranks in the top 10 of the NFL in passer rating, passing yards per game, yards per pass attempt, adjusted net yards per pass attempt, and has an interception percentage of 1.1.

Not sure the nickname is going to catch on.