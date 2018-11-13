Steve Kerr Sitting Draymond Green Versus Hawks After Confrontation With Kevin Durant

The Warriors are widely presumed as NBA title favorites and their most formidable opponents might be … the Warriors. We saw Kevin Durant and Draymond Green get into it last night in a loss against the Clippers and read about a Warriors locker room confrontation.

Now just about every NBA insider — Chris Haynes, Woj, Shams — is reporting that Draymond is out tonight against the Hawks; Sam Amick says this was Steve Kerr’s decision and Woj adds that Green will be sitting without pay.

It should be noted that Draymond and Durant have had combustibility with each other before, and that it didn’t stop the Warriors from winning the previous two titles. Now though, you wonder if other Warriors players will think the organization is coddling Durant because they want to retain him in free agency — they are opening a new arena next season and it would be great on the margins of suites and other luxuries to keep him around.

In any event, this is all very interesting to watch. Stay tuned.