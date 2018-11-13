Roundup: Dido Back on Tour; New York Magazine Goes Behind a Paywall; & Time to Bet on Baker Mayfield and the Browns?

Liz Turner, a model … Miley Cyrus lost her home in the California wildfires … Dido is going back on tour for the first time in 15 years … “Dubai Police start training on flying motorbikes” … this company in China made employees eat cockroaches and drink urine if they didn’t hit sales targets … “Why Did Facebook Fire a Top Executive? Hint: It Had Something to Do With Trump” … something called a mud pot is on the move in California … “Man, 69, who identifies as 20 years younger begins legal battle to change age” … New York Magazine made the decision to go behind a pay wall starting the week after Thanksgiving …

A look at the strong lineup of games for Week 11 in the NFL, and recapping my 3-1-1 in the Supercontest and 3-2 in college football picks. [Coming Up Winners]

“U.S. Law Enforcement Failed to See the Threat of White Nationalism. Now They Don’t Know How to Stop It.” This is a troubling story. [NYT]

Top brass of the NY Giants were scouting Justin Herbert at the Oregon/Utah game Saturday. [North Jersey.com]

Peter King and Al Michaels are right – it was incredible bush league that Eagles fans would boo the team during the loss to the Cowboys. They just won a Super Bowl! [Philly.com]

Crushing story about how police in Illinois responded to a shooting at a bar, and accidentally shot the security guard who was saving lives. [WGNTV]

I’m all for betting on yourself, but Dez Bryant made a critical mistake; LeBron and the Lakers are about to get hot; the Houston Rockets are a disaster; why the KC Chiefs have a 35 percent chance to win the Super Bowl. [ITunes]

What’s it like when a coastal elite visits a high school power in Texas to take in high school football? [WSJ]

“Trial evidence shows how USC became ensnared in college basketball bribery and corruption scandal.” [LA Times]

If you’re looking for a good sports story to share with your kids, try Didier Drogba, the late bloomer. [Goal.com]

Tim Tebow is going to host a new show called, “Million Dollar Mile,” which sounds like a physical competition series on a challenging course. [Deadline.com]

Some of these videos of family driving through the wildfires in California look like it’s the end of the world.

This scene never, ever gets old.