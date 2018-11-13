VIDEO: Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Have Workplace Conflict

When the Golden State Warriors were building their superteam, the dumbest guy you know was there to offer the “but there’s only one ball” take, which is largely worthless. Except for last night, when there was some merit. Draymond Green and Kevin Durant got all huffy and upset with each other after the former tried to take the ball coast-to-coast at the end of regulation and failed.

Durant, a devastatingly good shooter, was probably in the right here. And Green’s selfish play looked worse after the Los Angeles Clippers prevailed in overtime. The Warriors are now 11-3 with only 68 games left to play in the year, so we should definitely panic.

Look, workplace conflicts arise from time to time. Coworkers don’t always see eye to eye. Green and Durant will get over this and the best team in the NBA isn’t going to implode, no matter how hard some talking heads wish that would happen.

Let’s focus on what’s really important here. The immensely over-dramatic way in which each guy handled the situation. Both needed a hold-back guy to play psychologist and make sure things didn’t get physical. So necessary.