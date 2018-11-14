Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Blazers/ Lakers and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Huge slate of games today, with the Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers being tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (20-12): The Picks: Cavs/ Wizards Under 218, Lakers -2.5

The Cavs are coming off of a huge win last night vs. the Bobcats, a game in which they scored 113 points. I don’t see that happening again, as they rank 26th in points and 25th in pace. The Wizards are very Jekyll and Hyde, and just look dysfunctional. There is also reverse line movement on the Under.

The Lakers matchup well vs. the Blazers, and the addition of Tyson Chandler and his rebounding and rim protection was exactly what the Lakers needed. There is also reverse line movement on the Lakers tonight.

Jason (24-36-1): I promised one game from here on out until I get to .500, but there were just two SCREAMING for me, so I had to pull the trigger. New Orleans -1, Lakers -2.5.

Ryan (10-17-1): The Picks: Pistons +9.5, Lakers -2.5