PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Patrick Mahomes Is So Unique; Le'Veon Bell Ignored Teammates

Camila is good with ex-bandmates: Camila Cabello claims she and her ex-bandmates are all good. Cabello left Fifth Harmony in late 2016 to launch a solo career and has been wildly successful.

Mahomes is a different breed: Patrick Mahomes is so unusual at the quarterback position but he might herald a change in the way we think about it. His arm strength is almost inhuman.

Le’Veon ignored texts: Le'Veon Bell reportedly ignored texts from Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin before his deadline to report to the team. Bell has opted to sit out the season, leaving $14.5 million on the table.

Le’Veon Bell former teammates are robbing his left-behind inventory. [@JFowlerESPN]pic.twitter.com/DhiZ6lZSgJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 14, 2018

Which Pac-12 Coaches Could Beat Up The Others? Mike Leach Breaks It Down

A 25-24 NFL Game Being Decided on a ‘3-Point Kick’ is a True Rarity

Would Alabama Losing Really Cause College Football Playoff Armageddon?

Trading Draymond Green Would Dramatically Drop the Warriors’ Championship Chances

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like the NBA’s MVP

Joey Bosa will return to practice for the Chargers, but only on a limited basis

Every MLB team’s nightmare offseason

Some Warriors teammates don’t want to recruit Kevin Durant in free agency

