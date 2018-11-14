PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Patrick Mahomes Is So Unique; Le'Veon Bell Ignored Teammates

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, keeping you informed about all the “other” news in sports.
Camila is good with ex-bandmates: Camila Cabello claims she and her ex-bandmates are all good. Cabello left Fifth Harmony in late 2016 to launch a solo career and has been wildly successful.
Mahomes is a different breed: Patrick Mahomes is so unusual at the quarterback position but he might herald a change in the way we think about it. His arm strength is almost inhuman.
Le’Veon ignored texts: Le'Veon Bell reportedly ignored texts from Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin before his deadline to report to the team. Bell has opted to sit out the season, leaving $14.5 million on the table.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Which Pac-12 Coaches Could Beat Up The Others? Mike Leach Breaks It Down
A 25-24 NFL Game Being Decided on a ‘3-Point Kick’ is a True Rarity
Would Alabama Losing Really Cause College Football Playoff Armageddon?
Trading Draymond Green Would Dramatically Drop the Warriors’ Championship Chances
Around the Sports Internet:
Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like the NBA’s MVP
Joey Bosa will return to practice for the Chargers, but only on a limited basis
Every MLB team’s nightmare offseason
Some Warriors teammates don’t want to recruit Kevin Durant in free agency
Song of the Day:
Comments