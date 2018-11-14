DP World Tour Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: The End of the European Tour Season

The European Tour is finally wrapping up its season with the DP World Tour Championship this week.

The first two events of the Race to Dubai were won by Justin Rose, who also claimed the FedExCup title earlier this year and is third in the Race to Dubai rankings, and 45-year-old Lee Westwood who hadn’t won since April of 2015. The field is obviously stacked with talent, including Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Reed.

This is also the last big tournament before the Tiger vs Phil match and Hero World Challenge which pretty much marks the start of the new season even though we’ve already had wrap-around golf.

Past Five Winners:

2017: Jon Rahm -19

2016: Matthew Fitzpatrick -17

2015: Rory McIlroy -21

2014: Henrik Stenson -16

2013: Henrik Stenson -25

Rory McIlroy +850 Sergio Garcia +1050 Jon Rahm +1215 Tommy Fleetwood +1250 Francesco Molinari +1550 Xander Schauffele +1550 Tyrrell Hatton +1550 Haotong Li +1650 Henrik Stenson +2050 Patrick Reed +2050

TV Schedule

Thursday 1:00 AM – 6:00 AM Golf Channel Friday 1:00 AM – 6:00 AM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 AM – 6:00 AM Golf Channel Sunday 12:30 AM – 5:30 AM Golf Channel

My Pick

If you’re looking for someone to throw a little money on this weekend, I’m not sure I would look past Justin Rose. The guy has had a phenomenal season and has climbed all the way up to second in the world rankings. He was ranked first briefly, but Brooks Koepka passed him again with a win at The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges.

Seriously, just take a look at Rose’s season below. I highlighted top five finishes.