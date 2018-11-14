VIDEO: Patrick Ewing And the FS1 Studio Crew Laughed About Nuts

Don’t look now but Georgetown just notched a big non-conference road win, beating Illinois 88-80. Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing was loose and conversational with the FS1 studio team after the game, at one point praising freshman James Akinjo for “showing some nut.”

Never change, Patrick Ewing 😂 pic.twitter.com/4DCv4qPQxO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 14, 2018

Ewing quickly realized that it’s best to use “cajones,” the anatomical correct term. Doug Gottlieb later suggested “lower intestinal fortitude,” which is a helpful term when trying to pad inches in a newspaper story.

On a less jocular note, Akinjo and young backcourt mate Mac McClung should be very fun to watch this year as the proud program tries to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.