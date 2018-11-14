Which Pac-12 Coaches Could Beat Up The Others? Mike Leach Breaks It Down

Mike Leach was asked about a hypothetical all-out brawl among Pac-12 football coaches, and the Washington State coach played his role in the ecosystem of college football content by offering a detailed analysis of the question.

I know we've all wondered it, but if there was an all out brawl among the Pac-12 football head coaches, who would be the last coach standing? Here's Mike Leach's take: pic.twitter.com/CBguAAbn8r — Femi Abebefe (@SWXFemi) November 13, 2018

Leach narrowed it down to Arizona State coach Herm Edwards and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

“They’re both in shape. It’s simple. At this age, if you’re in shape, you’ve got a chance. You look at ’em, they’re both in shape, they both exercise. Pretty good and successful background as far as conditioning, all that. And both defensive guys, defensive players, played tough, played physical, so yeah I think I’d go with Kyle or Herm.”

The line of questioning continued about how large a factor endurance would play in such a fight, and Leach offered that “maybe one of the distance runner-looking guys” would be able to outlast the others.

He also admitted you wouldn’t want to “get tied up” with a coach the size of Oregon’s Mario Cristobal.

“You don’t want to let him get his hands on you, because he is big and he’s got long leverage, so you don’t want him to get those things on you,” Leach said. “He would be dangerous, though, there’s no question.”

Leach wouldn’t say which coach he thought would be easiest to beat up, but he did admit he thinks he would win the ultimate battle.

“Actually, privately, I think I would,” he said, “but we’re gonna be more modest than that.”

Personally, I think the 48-year-old Cristobal would be too much for the others handle over both the short and long term.

It truly is the timeless art of owning the press conference and seduction of the media, as demonstrated by Mike Leach.