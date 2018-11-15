Best Bets for Thursday's NBA Games: Warriors/ Rockets and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Super small slate, with only three games on the board. The Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets is tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (22-12): The Pick: Warriors/ Rockets Under 219

With Steph Curry out, this is a completely different Warriors offense, as they are only averaging 114 PPG without him. This Rockets offense has been very streaky this season, as they are only averaging 103 PPG and are 28th in the NBA in team scoring. This should be a game that slows down in the fourth quarter. Also, there reverse line movement on the under, even though everyone is on the over.

Jason (25-37-1): The Pick: Rockets -2.5

Ryan (12-17-1): The Pick: Clippers -5.5