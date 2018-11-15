Contrarian Cy Young Voter Hangs Up on Radio Interview After First Question

John Maffei is the only baseball writer who thought a person other than Jacob deGrom should be honored with the National League Cy Young Award. He voted for Max Scherzer instead. The San Diego Union Tribune scribe was booked on Steve Somers’ WFAN show Wednesday night, presumably to talk about his decision. But discussion never got there.

Maffei hung up after one question and a suggestion by Somers that the vote was done to get attention.

This is good radio. Even better radio than if the two had gone head-to-head in a prolonged screaming match. The only thing that’s missing here is more awkward dead air to punctuate the moment.