Fantasy Football Trade Outlook: Cam Newton and Other Buy Low and Sell High Candidates for Week 11

The trade deadline has come and gone in some leagues, but there are still a good number of leagues that have their deadlines this weekend. That means you still have a few days to wheel, deal, and stack up your teams.

One thing I love to do before the deadline is to look ahead to the fantasy playoffs and identify favorable matchups. Every year, there is always that one player in a nice spot that can put you over the top come playoff time. Target these moves before it is too late…

Buy-Low:

Cam Newton (QB, Carolina Panthers)

After a lot of hype going into his last game, “Superman” put up a fantasy dud. Which is why coming off a sub-200 yard performance is the time to buy him on the low! Cam is going to right the ship starting this weekend against a Lions defense that got absolutely shredded by the Bears last weekend. After that, his schedule looks even juicier. The Panthers play the Buccaneers in Week 13, and then the Browns, Saints, and Falcons. Tampa Bay’s pass defense is terrible (30 DVOA), and the Saints and Falcons also rank in the bottom four in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this year. Make a move for Cam, it will payoff.

Robert Woods (WR, Los Angeles Rams)

Woods is one of the most under-appreciated fantasy WRs in the game. He has totaled at least 70 yards in each of the last nine games, including 100 or more in three of them. And, due to Cooper Kupp’s unfortunate injury, look for his numbers to go up even more for the rest of the season. This weekend’s matchup vs. the Chiefs is set at a record high 63.5 points, so you know Woods is going to get in on the action. The Rams offense is going to continue to be successful, and it is rare to find such consistency in a WR. Trade for him now, before it is too late.

Anthony Miller (WR, Chicago Bears)

Miller is coming off his best game of the year against the Lions, and I see that success continuing for the rest of the season. Mitch Trubisky and Miller are finally getting on the same page, and Miller is getting a ton of separation from his defenders. Also, coach Nagy is moving him around and finding mismatches, so it is only a matter of time before Miller consistently puts up big numbers. The Bears still have the Lions, Giants, Rams, Packers, and Niners coming up, which means points galore for the rest of the season.