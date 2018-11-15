Dan Dakich Says Jeff Brohm is Going to Louisville

Jeff Brohm will be the next Louisville football head coach, according to Dan Dakich, who says the announcement will occur after Thanksgiving:

Breaking News…Jeff Brohm will be announced as The University of Louisville Head Football Coach on Monday November 26th according to my sources… — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) November 15, 2018

Dakich added a caveat:

Always a possible change of heart but this is from 2 sources https://t.co/aiTVQGd7dD — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) November 15, 2018

And he recently said Brohm was *not* going back to Louisville:

Yeah I put that out .. but as anyone with any sense knows things change and I own that tweet so draw your own conclusions … https://t.co/DxH6jJBfSu — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) November 15, 2018

Brohm grew up in Louisville and went to the school, so this can’t be seen as a huge shocker even though he’s only spent two years as head coach of Purdue. It’s one of those where it stinks for Purdue and their players but if you’re looking at it from the outside you can understand.

While Dakich isn’t a traditional newsbreaker, he’s a radio host in Indiana and thus it’s difficult to see him putting this out there and having it be wrong. Nevertheless, this will sort itself out one way or the other in the coming weeks.