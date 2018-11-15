Patrick Mahomes Should Eat Ketchup on His Steak If That's What He Likes

Patrick Mahomes’ fame has rocketed with his amazing debut as a starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. With that have come some sacrifices, including censoring his ketchup-on-steak desires in public.

This comes from Seth Wickersham’s piece titled “The Radical Confidence of Patrick Mahomes” and apparently that confidence does not include doing whatever the hell he wants with his food.

The other day, in Mahomes’ apartment in the Country Club Plaza neighborhood of Kansas City, his grandfather asked him, “What’s it like to be famous?” For one thing, it means he eats less ketchup. He spent most of his life putting ketchup on everything. He would get bottles of it for his birthday. But now that everyone is watching every move he makes, he is sheepish about ordering ketchup. At a restaurant recently, his mom, Randi, recognized an unfilled desire as he dove into a steak. “Just ask for it,” Randi said. “I know you want it.” Patrick wouldn’t. So she asked for the ketchup and slipped it to him.

First, let me say that’s a great parent racket if you can get away with it for a gift, giving a ketchup bottle for a birthday present.

Now, let’s turn to the ketchup on steak thing, which has spawned some reactions in Kansas City. I’m anti-ketchup-on-steak when it comes to my personal preference, and I don’t even offer it to my children when we use our Kingsford Charcoal to grill some up (cross-promotion warning: check out TBL Live at 1 pm ET, 12 pm in the correct time zone).

But this is one of those silly internet things that are fun to joke about, but shouldn’t be altering one’s life choices. It doesn’t hurt anyone, other than a tasty piece of meat. It doesn’t make anyone else’s life any less fulfilling, unless they watch it at a restaurant and have a visceral reaction. He should do what he damn well pleases. I eat candy corn and you all can just get over yourselves. I’ll tear up a McRib. I just ate leftover meatloaf for breakfast. I’m not going to sit here and lecture someone who can throw a football with both hands on how to make proper food choices.