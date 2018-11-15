Roundup: Michael Avenatti Arrested, Hal Steinbrenner Not Into Manny Machado, Best Airports in America

Gabrielle Union … Michael Avenatti arrested on suspicion of domestic violence … Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to work at Supreme Court after fracturing three ribs … Man who called in fatal ‘swatting’ hoax pleads guilty to 51 charges, faces up to 25 years in prison …”Missing St. Louis ballet dancer found dead in rural Missouri lake, no foul play suspected” … Texas legislator pushes to eradicate Daylight Savings Time … Three generations of an Ohio family are being charged in connection with the ‘execution-style murder’ of eight people on a marijuana farm … Kellyanne Conway’s husband founds anti-Trump group … DC man who said Pittsburgh synagogue victims ‘deserved it’ and that it was a ‘dry run for things to come’ arrested on gun charge … Hal Steinbrenner doesn’t seem too into spending hundreds of millions of dollars on Manny Machado … Dozens still missing in California wildfires.

Bruce Feldman details how the insurance industry works for high-level college athletes [Athletic]

No one has claimed the $1.5 billion winning lottery ticket yet [ABC News]

Kirk Minihane officially off WEEI’s morning show, will have new show on Entercom’s Radio.com app [Boston Globe]

The 10 best airports in America [WSJ]

Great column on Amazon, and America’s real divide [Newsweek]

Matt Taibbi writes about the weird intertwinement of Amazon, the Washington Post, and the government [Rolling Stone]

“Jason Witten owns his Monday Night Football flubs, knows he must improve” [Sporting News]

Former TBL’er Rob Perez (World Wide Wob) interviewed Jeanie Buss [Action Network]

Freddie Mercury in Hungary in 1986

As cheap a shot as you’ll see in basketball

Supercut of Omar’s scenes in The Wire