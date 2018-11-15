PM Roundup: Sharna Burgess; Draymond Green, Kevin Durant Talk Things Out; Russell Wilson Is Everything For The Seahawks

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is in Hawaii this week and just so done with life you guys.

Sharna dances like she’s married: “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess claims being partnered with someone on the show is like being in a three-month marriage. A three-month marriage with Sharna Burgess? Where do I sign up?

Draymond and Durant talk, move forward: Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have been feuding for a few days but the pair have apparently talked and want to move forward.

Russ is everything for the Seahawks: If Russell Wilson doesn’t play like Superman, the Seattle Seahawks are doomed. Is that a sustainable model?

Tweet of the Day:

LeBron eclipsed Wilt Chamberlain in points. We need to be specific because nobody is ever passing that man in scoring. — LeRob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 15, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

