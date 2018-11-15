PM Roundup: Sharna Burgess; Draymond Green, Kevin Durant Talk Things Out; Russell Wilson Is Everything For The Seahawks

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is in Hawaii this week and just so done with life you guys.
Sharna dances like she’s married: “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess claims being partnered with someone on the show is like being in a three-month marriage. A three-month marriage with Sharna Burgess? Where do I sign up?
View this post on Instagram
“I was around 14 the first time I was body-shamed. At my dance studio, our coach would line us up to be weighed in front of one another every Tuesday. Every week, I would get on the scale, and every week he would tell me—in front of everyone—that I had to lose more weight.” Thank you @shape for having me and allowing me to tell part of my story that’s never been shared before. ♥️ link in my bio for the full story. #mindyourownshape
View this post on Instagram
The power of a woman who knows her worth and what she wants is limitless. Woman, wife, mother, sister, friend, boss, sensual goddess. All of us. We are the creative force of nature and the eternal muse. Love yourself, love your sensuality, own it and embrace your magnetism. When a woman sees herself as enough exactly as she is, when she claims herself, honors herself and loves herself, only then is she ready to receive. Dance is a powerful way to explore, love and trust your body. It’s where I discovered how to love and own my sensuality. Appreciating my body and how she moved. Moving in a way that felt beautiful to me, that helped me find beauty in my self, my curves, my strength, my grace, my vulnerability and all my imperfections. It gave me confidence and inspiration to evolve, to grow beyond what I could ever have dreamed both on and off the dance floor. Start dancing… and don’t stop ♥️
Draymond and Durant talk, move forward: Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have been feuding for a few days but the pair have apparently talked and want to move forward.
Russ is everything for the Seahawks: If Russell Wilson doesn’t play like Superman, the Seattle Seahawks are doomed. Is that a sustainable model?
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Romeo Langford Is Legit, And So Is Indiana
Contrarian Cy Young Voter Hangs Up on Radio Interview After First Question
Dan Dakich Says Jeff Brohm is Going to Louisville
Fantasy Football Starter Rankings Week 11
Around the Sports Internet:
Checking in on Manny Machado’s value in what should be an incredibly weak free agent market
The three teams that broke fantasy football in 2018
The Story behind the video that destroyed George Washington’s athletic department
The Colts are the NFL’s best bad team
Song of the Day:
Comments