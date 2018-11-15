USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Sharna Burgess; Draymond Green, Kevin Durant Talk Things Out; Russell Wilson Is Everything For The Seahawks

Sharna Burgess

PM Roundup: Sharna Burgess; Draymond Green, Kevin Durant Talk Things Out; Russell Wilson Is Everything For The Seahawks

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Sharna Burgess; Draymond Green, Kevin Durant Talk Things Out; Russell Wilson Is Everything For The Seahawks

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is in Hawaii this week and just so done with life you guys. 

Sharna dances like she’s married: “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess claims being partnered with someone on the show is like being in a three-month marriage. A three-month marriage with Sharna Burgess? Where do I sign up?

View this post on Instagram

You may call me El Capitan 🛥⚓️

A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on

View this post on Instagram

The power of a woman who knows her worth and what she wants is limitless. Woman, wife, mother, sister, friend, boss, sensual goddess. All of us. We are the creative force of nature and the eternal muse. Love yourself, love your sensuality, own it and embrace your magnetism. When a woman sees herself as enough exactly as she is, when she claims herself, honors herself and loves herself, only then is she ready to receive. Dance is a powerful way to explore, love and trust your body. It’s where I discovered how to love and own my sensuality. Appreciating my body and how she moved. Moving in a way that felt beautiful to me, that helped me find beauty in my self, my curves, my strength, my grace, my vulnerability and all my imperfections. It gave me confidence and inspiration to evolve, to grow beyond what I could ever have dreamed both on and off the dance floor. Start dancing… and don’t stop ♥️

A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on

Draymond and Durant talk, move forward: Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have been feuding for a few days but the pair have apparently talked and want to move forward.

Russ is everything for the Seahawks: If Russell Wilson doesn’t play like Superman, the Seattle Seahawks are doomed. Is that a sustainable model?

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Romeo Langford Is Legit, And So Is Indiana

Contrarian Cy Young Voter Hangs Up on Radio Interview After First Question

Dan Dakich Says Jeff Brohm is Going to Louisville

Fantasy Football Starter Rankings Week 11

Around the Sports Internet:

Checking in on Manny Machado’s value in what should be an incredibly weak free agent market

The three teams that broke fantasy football in 2018

The Story behind the video that destroyed George Washington’s athletic department

The Colts are the NFL’s best bad team

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home