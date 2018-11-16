Best Bets for Friday's NBA Games: Blazers/ Timberwolves and Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Eight games on the board today, with Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics being tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (23-12): The Pick: Timberwolves +1

Going with the “Ewing Theory” play in Minnesota thanks to the Jimmy Butler trade. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins both played well in their win over the Pelicans, and I see that continuing over today. Also, the public is all over the Trail Blazers (65%) in this one, which makes me like the Wolves even more.

Jason (26-37-1): The Pick: Minnesota +1.

Ryan (12-18-1): The Picks: Nets +6, Grizzlies -6.5