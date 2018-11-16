Colts Fabricate Yelling in Quenton Nelson Viral Video, and Now He's Getting Fined

It’s all fun and games until someone gets fined.

The Indianapolis Colts created a video of their rookie offensive lineman Quenton Nelson delivering a crushing block last Sunday. In the video, he was screaming his head off before the big hit, which was good internet entertainment.

Colts got so much attention for Quenton Nelson’s screaming block vs. Jacksonville – see Twitter – that the NFL fined Indianapolis’ first-round pick $26,739 for leading with his helmet, per source. Nelson is appealing the fine from the play on which no penalty was called. pic.twitter.com/s82oQuIkoO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2018

The problem was that Nelson wasn’t actually screaming. The Colts added the yells into the video. Why? Well, the intention was probably to make the tweet go viral, which worked. As a consequence of the popularity of the tweet, the NFL took a closer look at the play and found that Nelson was leading with his head. The league slapped him with a $26,739 fine.

After finding out about the fine, Nelson was probably screaming for real.