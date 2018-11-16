Report: Draymond Green Dared Kevin Durant To Leave In Free Agency

Draymond Green is still in hot water with the Golden State Warriors after serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. While we’ve speculated what he said to Kevin Durant in the midst of their feud Monday night, a new report sheds light on the situation.

Yahoo!’s Chris Haynes is reporting Green called Durant a “b*tch” multiple times. Then he reports the following:

Green blurted to Durant something along the lines of, “We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave,” sources said.

Well, now you can see why the organization took this exchange so seriously. Golden State desperately wants to keep Durant for the opening of their new arena next season. They don’t want anyone screwing up that plan, even if its one of the team’s central pieces.

Given the current makeup of the league and the potential superstars set to change locations next offseason, losing Durant could remove the Warriors from the top of the Western Conference. Golden State doesn’t want to be on a downward trajectory when entering a new building.

Green and Durant clearly have to sort their issues out, not only for this season but also for the franchise’s future.